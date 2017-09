An employee looks at seismic waves observed in South Korea, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is “extremely worried” by reports of North Korea conducting its first test of a hydrogen bomb, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

“President Vladimir Putin has ordered to study thoroughly the readings of all monitoring stations, including seismological ones, and analyse the situation in case the reports about the (H-bomb) test are confirmed,” Peskov said.