UPDATE 2-S.Korea financial authorities hold emergency meetings after N.Korea nuke test

* Officials say market impact from N.Korea event limited

* N.Korea nuke test sparked suspected FX smoothing early on Weds

* Further uncertainties could raise volatility -statement (Updates after joint emergency meeting)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial authorities held a flurry of emergency meetings on Wednesday after North Korea said it successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen nuclear device, which sent the South’s stocks and won lower.

“The effect on financial markets from this nuclear test is unlikely to be large,” a joint statement said.

The statement was issued by authorities from the Financial Services Commission (FSC), finance ministry and Bank of Korea after a meeting was convened following North Korea’s announcement that it had conducted a nuclear test.

“However, in this situation where markets are volatile with Chinese stocks dropping and geopolitical conflict arising in the Middle East, if another nuclear test is conducted and uncertainties persist, volatility at home may rise,” the statement added.

Jeong Chan-woo, vice chairman of the FSC said in opening remarks at the meeting the government would still maintain a 24-hour monitoring of markets for the time being as this took place at a time of elevated investor anxiety.

The central bank also held a separate meeting to discuss market movements regarding North Korea on Wednesday, saying it would take market stabilising measures if needed.

South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected by dealers to be engaging in market-smoothing activities to support the won against the dollar as risk-off sentiment was further stoked by the North’s latest provocation.

The won was down 0.7 percent against the dollar as of 0538 GMT from its previous onshore closing level, while local stocks were also down 0.2 percent.

Both had extended losses shortly after reports of the North Korean nuclear test, but trading stabilised after midday with stocks set to erase more than half its intraday losses.

The finance ministry official and Bank of Korea declined to confirm the market smoothing movements.

“We’ve been seeing dollar-long positions form from the beginning of the year and this North Korea news is not good for the market,” a Bank of Korea official told Reuters by telephone.

“However, when we consider previous cases we don’t feel this will have a sustained influence on markets,” he said. (Additional reporting by Yena Park and Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)