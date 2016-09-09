FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul: Obama says will use all means to protect South Korea from N.Korea threat
September 9, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Seoul: Obama says will use all means to protect South Korea from N.Korea threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office said on Friday U.S. President Barack Obama had indicated he would take every action under a mutual defence treaty with the South, including providing its nuclear umbrella, to protect Seoul from any North Korean threat.

Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye talked by telephone, South Korea's Blue House said, after a seismic event was recorded in North Korea that Seoul and Tokyo described as a nuclear test.

South Korea's presidential office said the two leaders agreed to use every available means to pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme, including adopting a new U.N. Security Council resolution. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

