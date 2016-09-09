S.Korea's Park says N.Korea leader Kim showed "maniacal recklessness"

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Friday North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and in a direct challenge to the international community.

The North's fifth nuclear test proved the country's leader Kim Jong Un's "maniacal recklessness" in completely ignoring the world's call to abandon his pursuit of nuclear weapons, Park was quoted as saying by her office.