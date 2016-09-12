FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea's nuclear weapons imminent threat - S.Korea's Park
September 12, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

N.Korea's nuclear weapons imminent threat - S.Korea's Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles pose an imminent threat, South Korea's President Park Geun-hye said on Monday, as tensions rose on the Korean peninsula in the wake of North Korea's nuclear test last week.

"North Korea is warning of additional provocations and this may bring danger of war to the Korean peninsula and various types of provocations and terrorist attacks can happen," Park said in a meeting with major political party leaders.

On Friday, North Korea carried out its fifth and strongest nuclear test to date. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by)

