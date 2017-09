A North Korean flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing January 6, 2016. North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s intelligence agency said a device North Korea tested on Wednesday may not have been a hydrogen nuclear bomb, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said separately that it had not detected any radiation after North Korea said it successfully conducted a hydrogen nuclear test.