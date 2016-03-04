Kremlin: Russia concerned by N.Korea's readiness to use nuclear arms

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia is seriously worried by North Korea’s declared readiness to use its nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“This raises pretty serious concerns,” Peskov told a teleconference with journalists. “We hope that all countries in the region will maintain restraint and a balanced attitude.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country to be ready to use its nuclear weapons at any time and the military to be in “pre-emptive attack” mode in the face of growing threats from its enemies, state media said on Friday.