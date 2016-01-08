FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea nuclear blast shows 'uncanny resemblance' to last test - analyst
January 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea nuclear blast shows 'uncanny resemblance' to last test - analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Analysis of seismic waves created by North Korea’s fourth nuclear test on Wednesday shows they were almost identical to those generated in its last test, according to an analyst, undermining its claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb.

“Seismic signals from the January 2016 detonation at the North Korean nuclear facility bear an uncanny resemblance to the signals recorded for the February 12, 2013 detonation,” Jeffrey Park, a seismologist at Yale University wrote in a post on the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists website.

Previous North Korean nuclear tests produced explosions which increased by factors of 3 or 5 every time until reaching a size equivalent to a normal atomic bomb in 2013, Park wrote.

The data indicates Wednesday’s test used an “identical design”, the analyst said.

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
