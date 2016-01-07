FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says N.Korea test of enhanced nuclear fission device unsuccessful - Yonhap
January 7, 2016 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea says N.Korea test of enhanced nuclear fission device unsuccessful - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defence ministry does not believe that North Korea’s test of an enhanced nuclear fission device was successful, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

In a mark of protest against the test, South Korea will limit entry to the Kaesong industrial complex jointly operated with North Korea to minimal production staff, said an official from Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

Yonhap also said new initiatives on cooperation with North Korea will be pushed back.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
