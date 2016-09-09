FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea to hold emergency National Security Council meeting - Blue House
September 9, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

S.Korea to hold emergency National Security Council meeting - Blue House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential Blue House will hold a National Security Council meeting at 0200 GMT on Friday after seismic activity was detected near North Korea's known nuclear test site, activity South Korea said could have been a nuclear test.

The South Korean prime minister will preside over the meeting, a Blue House official said by telephone.

South Korea's military has convened a crisis management team after the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a seismic event with a magnitude of 5.3 in North Korea, the defence ministry in Seoul said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

