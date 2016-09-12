FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Korea says new UN resolution on North should close loopholes
September 12, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

South Korea says new UN resolution on North should close loopholes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council should adopt a new resolution on North Korea after its fifth nuclear test that closes loopholes left in the last resolution adopted in March, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Monday.

The resolution should also expand the scope of North Korean entities and individuals targeted, the senior official told a group of reporters on condition of anonymity. He did not elaborate on what loopholes he was referring to.

The Security Council resolution adopted in March following the North's fourth nuclear test in January exempted North Korean exports of coal and some other minerals for "livelihood purposes" from a trade ban, which was seen as a loophole that would be difficult monitor. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
