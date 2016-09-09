NATO says North Korea must drop nuclear, ballistic missile activities

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "strongly condemned" on Friday North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear test, telling Pyongyang it must drop all nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

Stoltenberg said in a statement that reports of North Korea's latest test were "very disturbing".

"I strongly condemn these consistent provocations and violations of binding U.N. Security Council resolutions which undermine regional and international security," he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Foo Yun Chee)