SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's military believes North Korea has conducted its fifth nuclear test, and the 5.0 magnitude seismic event on Friday indicated the blast was 10 kilotonnes in yield, the largest ever conducted by the North, Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea's military could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)