a year ago
North Korea ready for another nuclear test -Yonhap
September 11, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

North Korea ready for another nuclear test -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.

Pyongyang on Friday set off its most powerful nuclear explosion to date, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile and vowing to continue strengthening its nuclear power. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney; Editing by)

