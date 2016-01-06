FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN slams North Korea nuke test, calls it 'profoundly destabilizing'
January 6, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

UN slams North Korea nuke test, calls it 'profoundly destabilizing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s fourth nuclear test, saying it was “deeply troubling” and “profoundly destabilizing for regional security.”

“This test once again violates numerous Security Council resolutions despite the united call by the international community to cease such activities,” he told reporters. “It is also a grave contravention of the international norm against nuclear testing.”

“I demand the DPRK (North Korea) cease any further nuclear activities and meet its obligations for verifiable denuclearization,” he said. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)

