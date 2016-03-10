FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief calls on N.Korea to stop "destabilizing" missile tests
#Industrials
March 10, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 10 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls on Pyongyang to “cease destabilizing acts such as today’s launch of two missiles” and remains “gravely concerned” by the situation on the Korean peninsula, his spokesman said on Thursday.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as South Korean and U.S. forces conducted massive war games. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

