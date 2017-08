UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Wednesday morning on a U.S.-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its fifth nuclear test in September, diplomats said on Monday.

Diplomats said the council's five veto-wielding powers - the United States, China, Britain, Russia and France - had agreed to new measures, seen by Reuters on Friday, that target Pyongyang's export earnings.