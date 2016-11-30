FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
November 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday that aim to cut the Asian state's annual export revenue by more than a quarter in response to Pyongyang's fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that cuts North Korean coal exports by 60 percent with an annual cap of $400.9 million or 7.5 million metric tonnes, on sales. It also bans the export of copper, nickel, silver, zinc and statues. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon)

