U.S., China agree draft N.Korea sanctions resolution at UN - envoys
February 24, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., China agree draft N.Korea sanctions resolution at UN - envoys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States and China have agreed on a draft resolution that would expand U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea over its latest nuclear test and hope to put it to a vote in the coming days, council diplomats said on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, two council diplomats said Beijing and Washington reached a deal on the draft, which could go to the full 15-member council soon. The two veto powers had been negotiating on a draft resolution for the past seven weeks following Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6.

“It’s a substantive, long, full draft ... which I hope will be adopted in the coming days,” a senior council diplomat said. “There were a significant number of blockage points between the two countries ... There is an agreement between those two countries.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
