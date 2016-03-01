FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council to vote on new North Korea sanctions Tuesday -U.S.
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

UN Security Council to vote on new North Korea sanctions Tuesday -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council plans to vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would dramatically expand existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its Jan. 6 nuclear test, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said on Monday.

The vote is expected at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, an official at the mission told Reuters.

Last week the United States presented to the 15-nation council a draft resolution it negotiated with China that would significantly tighten restrictions after North Korea’s nuclear test and rocket launch, and create what it described as the toughest U.N. sanctions regime in two decades. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
