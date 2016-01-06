UN council to meet Wednesday on North Korea nuclear test -envoys

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is planning to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss North Korea’s latest reported nuclear test, council diplomats said.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity late on Tuesday, the diplomats said the meeting would probably take place at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). One diplomat said the meeting would likely be held behind closed doors.

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the 15-nation council was planning to take. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Pullin)