FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN council to meet Wednesday on North Korea nuclear test -envoys
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 6, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

UN council to meet Wednesday on North Korea nuclear test -envoys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is planning to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss North Korea’s latest reported nuclear test, council diplomats said.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity late on Tuesday, the diplomats said the meeting would probably take place at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). One diplomat said the meeting would likely be held behind closed doors.

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the 15-nation council was planning to take. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.