Russia wants 'proportionate response' to North Korea nuclear test

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin on Wednesday called for “cool heads” and a “proportionate response” to North Korea’s fourth nuclear test.

Churkin was speaking to reporters ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea’s announcement of a nuclear detonation. Council diplomats told Reuters the possibility of expanding existing U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang would likely be raised. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)