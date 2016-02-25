FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. proposes sharp ramping up of North Korea sanctions at UN
February 25, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. proposes sharp ramping up of North Korea sanctions at UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States submitted a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that would dramatically tighten existing sanctions on North Korea after its Jan. 6 nuclear test by requiring rigorous cargo inspections and squeezing its banks.

The draft, which was seen by Reuters, would require U.N. member states to conduct mandatory inspections of all cargo passing through their territory to or from North Korea to look for illicit goods. It would close an existing gap in the arms embargo on Pyongyang and ban all supply of aviation fuel.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told reporters that the new measures, if approved, would be “the strongest set of sanctions imposed by the Security Council in more than two decades.” She said she hoped the council would vote on the draft very soon. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

