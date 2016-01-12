U.S. House backs broader North Korea sanctions, after nuclear test

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously on Tuesday to pass legislation that would broaden sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear program, days after Pyongyang announced it had tested a powerful nuclear device.

The measure passed by 418-2, with overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats. It was introduced in early 2015, but was not brought up for a vote until after Pyongyang announced on Wednesday that it tested a hydrogen bomb. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)