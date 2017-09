WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Legislation on sanctions against North Korea is expected on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week in an effort to thwart the country’s efforts to build a weapons of mass destruction program, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

“We have moved one step closer to a new round of North Korea sanctions,” Ryan said, speaking to reporters in his weekly news conference. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)