February 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. says to present draft UN sanctions resolution on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States will submit to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday a draft resolution that would expand sanctions against North Korea over its latest nuclear test, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nation said.

“Ambassador (Samantha) Power intends to submit for consideration by the Security Council a draft sanctions resolution in response to (North Korea‘s) recent nuclear test and subsequent proscribed ballistic missile launch,” spokesman Kurtis Cooper said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the council on a strong and comprehensive response to the DPRK’s (North Korea‘s) latest series of tests aimed at advancing their nuclear weapons program,” he said. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

