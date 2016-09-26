FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. charges four Chinese nationals, China-based firm for evading sanctions on N.Korea
September 26, 2016

U.S. charges four Chinese nationals, China-based firm for evading sanctions on N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has charged four Chinese nationals and a China-based company for using front companies to evade U.S. sanctions on North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, the U.S Department of Justice said on Monday.

The department said it had filed criminal charges against Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co along with the four individuals for conspiring to violate sanctions rules and conspiring to engage in international money laundering. A civil forfeiture complaint was also filed, it added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Kevin Drawbaugh)

