Evaluating N.Korea claims likely to take days -Key U.S. lawmaker
January 6, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Evaluating N.Korea claims likely to take days -Key U.S. lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - It will likely take several days for the intelligence community to evaluate the validity of North Korea’s claim that it tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear devices, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday.

Representative Adam Schiff also expressed skepticism about Pyongyang’s announcement.

“Given North Korea’s often boastful claims in the past, its assertion that it has mastered the science necessary for a thermonuclear explosion cannot be accepted uncritically,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)

