U.S. Republican Trump: China should solve N.Korea problem - FOX

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China should take the lead in tackling North Korea after that country alarmed the international community by saying it successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

“China has total control,” Trump said on Fox News. “They have total control over North Korea, and China should solve that problem. And if they don’t solve the problem, we should make trade very difficult for China.”