Kremlin calls for all sides to show restraint over Nord Korea tensions

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it favoured diplomatic methods of resolutions of all crises, including on the Korean peninsula, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear program.

"We call all countries for restraint, we call all the countries to refrain from any actions that could amount to provocative steps", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. (reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova)