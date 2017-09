SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s transport ministry said on Wednesday it would instruct airplanes to avoid flying in the areas that could be affected by North Korea’s planned rocket launch.

The transport ministry said the instruction will apply to the period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25, during which North Korea has said it may launch what it called an “earth observation satellite”. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)