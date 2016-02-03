China says extremely concerned by North Korea satellite launch plan

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China is extremely concerned by reports that North Korea plans to launch a satellite, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a regular briefing, adding that China called on North Korea to exercise restraint. Japan has placed its military on alert to shoot down any North Korean rocket if it threatens Japan.

The launch could advance North Korea’s long-range missile technology after its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)