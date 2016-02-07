FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea rocket launch to worsen tensions - China's Xinhua
#Industrials
February 7, 2016 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

N.Korea rocket launch to worsen tensions - China's Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - North Korea’s long-range rocket launch on Sunday will worsen tensions on the Korean peninsula, China’s official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.

The Korean peninsula cannot be nuclearised or descend into war, the commentary added, saying all parties should deal with the situation calmly to keep it from spinning out of control.

Xinhua commentaries are not official statements from the government, but can shed light on official thinking.

North Korea, which claims its rocket programme is aimed at launching satellites, fired the rocket from its missile base on the west coast on Sunday in defiance of U.N. sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Nick Heath; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

