North Korea launches rocket it says carrying satellite
February 7, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea launches rocket it says carrying satellite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite, South Korea’s defense ministry said, in defiance of United Nations sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology.

North Korea had notified U.N. agencies that it planned to launch a rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite, triggering opposition from governments that see it as a long-range missile test.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Brown

