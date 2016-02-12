FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea: North responsible for consequences from Kaesong shutdown
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 12, 2016 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea: North responsible for consequences from Kaesong shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday that North Korea would be held responsible for any consequences after the North kicked out South Korean workers and froze the assets of companies at the jointly run Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Seoul suspended operations at the complex this week, after Pyongyang’s rocket launch last weekend.

South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo told a news conference that North Korea’s action to freeze the assets was “illegal” and warned the North not to do anything to damage the property of South Korean companies.

“The North’s conduct is very regrettable and we make it clear that the North will be responsible for everything that happens,” Hong said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.