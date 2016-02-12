S.Korea, U.S. to discuss advanced missile defence system as early as next week

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean and U.S. officials will begin talks as early as next week on the deployment of an advanced missile defence system to the U.S. military in the South, a South Korean defence ministry official said on Friday.

The South earlier this week announced it would initiate discussions on a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) unit after a long-range rocket launch by North Korea, which Seoul and Washington said violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates)