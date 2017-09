A passenger walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea's long range rocket launch at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state television said a long-range rocket launch on Sunday, ordered by leader Kim Jong Un to put a satellite into space, was a “complete success”.

The satellite, Kwangmyongsong-4, is orbiting the earth every 94 minutes and the North would continue to launch satellites in future, an announcer said on the North’s state television broadcast.