U.S., S.Korea, Japan boost military ties in response to N. Korea threat
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 11, 2016 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

U.S., S.Korea, Japan boost military ties in response to N. Korea threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The top military officers from the United States, South Korea and Japan said they agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to step up information-sharing and coordination of security efforts in light of increasing North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

The three chiefs of defense issued a joint statement calling

North Korea’s fourth nuclear test and long range missile launch as direct violations of U.N. resolutions and “serious provocations against the international community.”

They said they agreed to firmly respond to Pyongyang actions through “trilateral information sharing” and “to coordinate further on mutual security issues to enhance peace and stability in the region.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

