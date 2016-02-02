FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Any N.Korea satellite launch 'egregious violation' of its obligations -U.S. official
February 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Any N.Korea satellite launch 'egregious violation' of its obligations -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Any satellite launch by North Korea would be an “egregious violation” of its international obligations, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Russel also said Pyongyang’s satellite launch plans “argue even more strongly” for tougher U.N. sanctions.

North Korea notified U.N. agencies on Tuesday that it plans to launch a satellite this month, which could advance the isolated country’s development of long-range missile technology.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

