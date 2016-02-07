U.S. tracks North Korean rocket, sees no threat to U.S. or allies

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are tracking a North Korean rocket launch and do not believe it poses a threat to the United States or its allies, U.S. defense officials said on Saturday.

“We can confirm ... that we have detected a launch from North Korea, that initial indications are that it does not pose a threat to the U.S. or our allies,” one U.S. official said. “We are tracking the situation and will have more updates soon.” (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Paul Simao)