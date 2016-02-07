FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. tracks North Korean rocket, sees no threat to U.S. or allies
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
#Industrials
February 7, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. tracks North Korean rocket, sees no threat to U.S. or allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are tracking a North Korean rocket launch and do not believe it poses a threat to the United States or its allies, U.S. defense officials said on Saturday.

“We can confirm ... that we have detected a launch from North Korea, that initial indications are that it does not pose a threat to the U.S. or our allies,” one U.S. official said. “We are tracking the situation and will have more updates soon.” (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Paul Simao)

