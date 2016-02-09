Obama reassures leaders of S.Korea, Japan after N.Korea's launch -statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan following North Korea’s recent launch using ballistic missile technology and reassured them of the United States’ support, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama spoke with the two leaders by phone separately on Monday night, according to the White House, condemning North Korea’s actions and calling for a strong international response, including a United Nations Security Council resolution. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)