February 5, 2016 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, China's Xi say N. Korea missile test 'provocative' action-W. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday agreed that North Korea’s planned ballistic missile test would represent a “provocative and destabilizing action,” the White House said.

“The leaders emphasized the importance of a strong and united international response to North Korea’s provocations, including through an impactful UN Security Council Resolution,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Xi also said they would coordinate efforts to respond to North Korea’s nuclear test last month and said they would not accept North Korea as a nuclear weapon state. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)

