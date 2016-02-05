Obama, China's Xi say N. Korea missile test 'provocative' action-W. House

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday agreed that North Korea’s planned ballistic missile test would represent a “provocative and destabilizing action,” the White House said.

“The leaders emphasized the importance of a strong and united international response to North Korea’s provocations, including through an impactful UN Security Council Resolution,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Xi also said they would coordinate efforts to respond to North Korea’s nuclear test last month and said they would not accept North Korea as a nuclear weapon state. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)