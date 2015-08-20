FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea vows 'pre-emptive' action to calm markets if needed
August 20, 2015

South Korea vows 'pre-emptive' action to calm markets if needed

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea pledged on Friday to take action in a pre-emptive manner if needed to stabilise markets in the wake of heightened tensions with North Korea after the two sides exchanged fire on Thursday.

Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said at the beginning of a meeting of senior economic and financial policymakers that there were no unusual movements of South Korean assets after Thursday’s incident. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

