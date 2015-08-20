FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finance officials to meet Friday over North conflict
August 20, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Top South Korean economic and financial policymakers will meet early on Friday to discuss the impact on the economy and markets from the exchange of fire with North Korea on Thursday, the finance ministry said.

A ministry official said deputy chiefs from the finance ministry, central bank and two financial markets watchdog agencies are due to attend the meeting, scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT on Thursday).

South Korea fired tens of artillery rounds towards North Korea on Thursday after the North fired a projectile towards a South Korean loudspeaker that had been blaring anti-Pyongyang broadcasts, the defence ministry in Seoul said. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

