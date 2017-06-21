(Adds quotes, details)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, June 21 South Korea's military said on
Wednesday a drone found earlier this month on a mountain near
the Demilitarised Zone border was confirmed to have been from
North Korea and described it as a "grave provocation" that
violated the Korean War truce.
The drone crashed while returning to the North and was found
equipped with a camera and aerial photographs of a U.S.
anti-missile defence system site in a southern region of South
Korea, South Korean officials told a briefing.
The origin and flight path of the drone were confirmed in an
analysis of the onboard computer and camera, South Korea's
defense ministry and military officials told the briefing.
"The intrusion of our airspace by the North Korean drone and
photographing of a military base is a violation of the Armistice
and an agreement on non-aggression and is an act of grave
provocation," Jeon Dong-jin, an official of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff office said.
"We strongly condemn the North's continued attempts at
penetrating the South with drones and once again, demand all
acts of provocation are halted," he said during the briefing.
"If North Korea continues to engage in acts of provocation
against the South, our military will forcefully retaliate and we
warn all responsibility for events occurring going forth is with
the North."
The drone had been launched in the Kumgang-gun area in
Kangwon Province on May 2, the defense ministry's spokesman Moon
Sang-gyun told the briefing.
"The aircraft proceeded to fly for a total of five hours and
thirty minutes and its assessed flight path matched the evidence
seen in the photographs taken by it," said Moon.
Moon added the drone had been found with roughly 550
photographs and the military assessed it aimed to collect
information on South Korean military bases and the anti-missile
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system located in
Seongju, South Korea, 217 km (135 miles) south of Seoul.
The drone had turned around in Seongju after taking
photographs, Moon said, and later crashed in Inje-gun in the
South's Gangwon Province where it was found by South Korean
military on June 9.
The U.S. THAAD anti-defense system has been deployed in
South Korea to counter a growing missile threat from North
Korea. North Korean drones are known to have flown over South
Korea several times.
The defense ministry said on Wednesday this latest drone
largely matched another North Korean drone discovered in 2014 on
Baengnyeong Island, near the inter-Korean maritime border.
