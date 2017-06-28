SEOUL, June 28 North Korea said on Wednesday it
has issued a standing order for the execution of former South
Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to
assassinate its leader.
The North's official KCNA said "revelation showed" Park had
masterminded a plot to execute its "supreme leadership" in 2015
and it was imposing the "death penalty on traitor Park
Geun-hye".
KCNA did not disclose the source of the revelation but a
Japanese newspaper reported this week that Park in 2015 approved
a plan to overturn the North Korean regime of leader Kim Jong
Un.
Park was ousted in March over a corruption scandal and is in
detention while on trial.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing byn Robert Birsel)