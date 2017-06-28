UPDATE 2-South Korea's KEPCO in talks for stake in UK nuclear project
* NuGen says no decisions have been taken (Adds detail, context)
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday it was "unpardonable" that North Korea made threats against its citizens after the North issued a standing order to execute the former leader of the South for a purported assassination plot.
North Korea issued a statement earlier on Wednesday with a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* NuGen says no decisions have been taken (Adds detail, context)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Homeland Security officials are announcing on Wednesday new enhanced security measures for flights arriving in the United States from around the world, but are not announcing an immediate expansion of an in-cabin ban on large electronic devices including laptops, sources briefed on the matter said Wednesday.