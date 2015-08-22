North and South Korea envoys continue talks to address tensions

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Top aides to the leaders of North and South Korea continued their talks after nearly three hours on Saturday, the South’s Unification Ministry said, held to address tensions following an exchange of artillery fire that threatened military conflict.

The talks were announced just hours before the deadline of an ultimatum set by the North to begin military action unless the South halted propaganda broadcasts at the border that had prompted Pyongyang to fire artillery against the South. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)