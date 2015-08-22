FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North and South Korea envoys continue talks to address tensions
August 22, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

North and South Korea envoys continue talks to address tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Top aides to the leaders of North and South Korea continued their talks after nearly three hours on Saturday, the South’s Unification Ministry said, held to address tensions following an exchange of artillery fire that threatened military conflict.

The talks were announced just hours before the deadline of an ultimatum set by the North to begin military action unless the South halted propaganda broadcasts at the border that had prompted Pyongyang to fire artillery against the South. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)

