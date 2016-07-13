S.Korea to announce location of THAAD anti-missile system

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Defence Ministry said it will announce at 0600 GMT on Wednesday the location of the THAAD anti-missile defence unit to be deployed with the U.S. military in South Korea to counter the missile threat from North Korea.

North Korea's military on Monday threatened to retaliate against the move by the South and the United States by taking "physical response" once the location and time of the deployment are decided. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)