a year ago
S.Korea, U.S. select site for THAAD anti-missile system
July 13, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

S.Korea, U.S. select site for THAAD anti-missile system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - A team of South Korean and U.S. military officials has selected the southeastern county of Seongju to deploy an anti-missile defence system designed to protect against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, South Korea said on Wednesday.

The location will allow the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to provide protection for up to two-thirds of the South Korean population and for nuclear power plants and oil storage facilities, the South's Defence Ministry said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson; Editing by Paul Tait)

